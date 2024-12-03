Business Standard
Home / India News / Bomb threat to Taj Mahal triggers search operation, security heightened

Bomb threat to Taj Mahal triggers search operation, security heightened

In response to an email threat, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and local police swiftly arrived at the Mughal-era monument, conducting a thorough search operation to ensure the safety of the premises

Taj Mahal

(Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The iconic Taj Mahal in Agra was subjected to a bomb threat sent via email on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Taj Security, Syed Areeb Ahmed, confirmed the development with ANI, stating, "The tourism department received the email. Based on that, a case is being registered at Tajganj police station. Further investigation is underway."
 
In response to the threat, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and local police swiftly arrived at the Mughal-era monument, conducting a thorough search operation to ensure the safety of the premises.

Alarming rise in bomb threats across India

Bomb threats targeting various sectors, including schools and airlines, have significantly increased in India, often causing widespread panic and operational disruptions. The aviation industry has been particularly hard hit, with numerous flights being suspended or diverted in response to such threats.
 
 
A report by Business Standard last week revealed that between August 2022 and November 13, 2024, domestic airlines received at least 1,143 hoax bomb threats. Alarmingly, 2024 alone accounted for 994 of these incidents, highlighting a sharp escalation in such security challenges.

Significant surge in October 2024

October 2024 witnessed an unprecedented spike in hoax bomb threats, with 680 incidents reported during the month. Among the affected airlines, IndiGo bore the brunt with 197 hoax calls, followed by Air India (191 calls), Vistara (151 calls), Akasa Air (67 calls), and SpiceJet (29 calls).
 
This worrying trend underscores the need for heightened security measures and swift action to address the growing menace of false bomb threats across critical sectors in the country.
 
This is a developing story. 

Also Read

Taj Mahal, Clouds, Monsoon

Water leakage in main dome of Taj Mahal due to rain, ASI claims no damage

Qutub Minar

WHC delegates explore Delhi, visit Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Qutb Minar

World Chess Championship Game 7

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Game 7: Gukesh to start with white vs Ding

Taj Mahal

LIVE news: Taj Mahal receives bomb threat via email, police probe underway

Indian markets

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex extends gain, adds 600pts, Nifty above 24,450; PSU banks lead

Topics : Taj Mahal Agra Bomb Threat Calls BS Web Reports Taj Mahal controversy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon