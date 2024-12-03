Business Standard
Home / India News / ED conducts raids in West Bengal over irregularities in medical NRI quota

ED conducts raids in West Bengal over irregularities in medical NRI quota

The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged manipulation of NRI quota admissions, a practice that reportedly involves substantial financial transactions, fraudulent documentation

Photo: Agencies

Photo: Agencies

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated coordinated raids across multiple locations in West Bengal on Tuesday, targeting suspected irregularities in Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota admissions in medical colleges, according to a PTI report. 
 
The operation was conducted at various sites in Salt Lake, Kolkata, as well as, in districts like Birbhum, Durgapur, Jhargram, and Burdwan. These raids also extended to the residences of officials from private medical institutions.
 
In addition, the ED teams, accompanied by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), conducted searches at the residence of former CPI(M) leader Lakshman Seth in Haldia, and at medical colleges linked to his NGO.
 
 
Similar operations were carried out at Shantiniketan Medical College and Hospital in Bolpur’s Mukul area.
 
What is non-resident Indian quota
 
The NRI quota, or Non-Resident Indian quota, reserves seats in Indian medical colleges for NRIs, Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs).

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN CM announces cyclone relief fund of Rs 2,000 to rain-affected families

indigo airlines, indigo

LIVE news: IndiGo sues Mahindra Electric over use of '6E' in new electric car

Starlink

Andaman police to question Starlink on device used in smuggled drugs haul

Annapurna Devi

WCD min slams govts over non-implementation of women empowerment schemes

Bhopal Gas Tragedy protest

Survivors hold protest march on 40 yrs of Bhopal gas tragedy, seek justice

 
Eligibility extends to Indian citizens living or working abroad and their children or direct blood relatives. Admission requires candidates to clear the NEET-UG, register with the state or central counselling agencies, verify NRI status, and participate in counselling sessions while meeting the criteria set by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and respective colleges.
 
Manipulation of NRI quota admissions
 
The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged manipulation of NRI quota admissions, a practice that reportedly involves substantial financial transactions and fraudulent documentation. The focus is primarily on several private medical colleges in the state. The report further indicates that these institutions may have been involved in a "multi-crore" scam related to the NRI admissions.
 
According to an IANS report, among the locations raided, Haldia emerged as a key site, where the ED is investigating the activities of Lakshman Seth’s NGO, which runs medical and dental colleges. In Birbhum, the raid targeted a private medical college owned by businessman Malay Pith, whose name has also surfaced in connection with the cattle smuggling case.
 
The investigation was triggered by a complaint filed with the Bidhannagar Police by the Electronic Complex Police Station. Allegations of fake documentation and large-scale corruption were first raised by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in September, who accused senior officials within the State Health Department of complicity in the fraudulent admissions.
 
At least eight private medical colleges in West Bengal are under scrutiny, with the raids expected to uncover further evidence of the widespread malpractice.
 

Also Read

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Delhi HC to hear DK Shivakumar's plea against money laundering probe in Jan

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

Excise policy 'scam': Delhi HC asks ED to reply to Manish Sisodia's plea

Raj Kundra

ED summons businessman Raj Kundra for questioning in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED sanction in CBI case covers PMLA offences, court rejects Kejriwal's plea

Raj Kundra,Raj,Kndra,Shilpa Shetty

Dragging my wife's name into unrelated matters unacceptable: Raj Kundra

Topics : Enforcement Directorate West Bengal NEET UG NRI BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon