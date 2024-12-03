Parliament winter session LIVE news: Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha
BS Web Team New Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya MP Raghav Chadha filed a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on Tuesday, seeking to discuss the 'deteriorating law and order' situation and the 'rise in crimes' in the national capital. AAP Rajya MP Sanjay Singh has also filed an adjournment motion notice in the upper house seeking to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation concerning the 'increasing crimes' in Delhi. Singh had also filed a Suspension of Business Notice earlier on December 2 and also on November 29 seeking to discuss the increasing crime rate in the national capital. In the notice Singh filed, he mentioned that "statistics from prominent newspapers," highlight an increase in crimes like robbery, attempted murders, and crimes against women and elderly have increased." "Statistics from leading newspapers of 2024 highlight the worrying situation of crime in the capital. Robbery cases have increased by 23 pc, theft cases by 25.2 pc while attempted murders have increased by 18pc," Singh said in the notice. Adding on, the notice said, "Delhi tops the list of crimes against women among metros. This clearly shows the flaws in the functioning of law and order." "The increase in crimes against women and senior citizens, and 878 fatal road accidents are a matter of serious concern. Delhi is in panic due to gang wars on the streets and incidents of illegal extortion from traders," Singh added.
The Parliament is expected to resume its normal functioning from Tuesday after days of disruption over demands of opposition parties, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stating that members shared concern over the stalemate and "everyone has accepted that discussions will be held from tomorrow".
Parliament's proceedings have seen disruptions since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over their demands, including a discussion on Adani issue, Sambhal violence and the Manipur situation. On Monday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon and then for the rest of the day.
The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20.
12:07 PM
Investigation needed in Adani case: Karti Chidambaram on India bloc' protest
"There has to be an investigation. The allegations are made in another country but the allegations pertain to acts which have happened here. So, isn't it incumbent upon us to verify the veracity of those allegations? This has far-reaching consequences. Those allegations might be false but only an investigation can prove it one way or the other," says Congress MP Karti Chidambaram says.
11:56 AM
Parliament LIVE news updates: Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha
11:52 AM
Bengal govt committed crime of changing name of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Shivraj Singh Chauhan
"The government of West Bengal has committed the crime of benefiting certain people by reducing big works to small ones. Under this scheme, ineligible people were made eligible and eligible people were made ineligible, this has been proved, the names of rural development schemes have been changed. They have committed the crime of changing the name of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and keeping their own name. Even under the same scheme, ineligible people were given benefits and eligible people were left out," Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in the Lok Sabha.
11:28 AM
INDIA bloc MPs hold protest over Adani indictment on Parliament premises
MPs of the Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK and the Left parties among others raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and protested on the Parliament premises on Tuesday over the Adani issue and reiterated their demand for a joint parliamentary probe into the matter. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AAP's Sanjay Singh, and RJD's Misa Bharti also participated in the protest on the steps leading to the Parliament's Makar Dwar.
11:15 AM
Will make all efforts from our end to enable functioning of the House, says Renuka Chowdhury
"We make all efforts from our end to run the House because the public expects us to raise their voice here strongly. If the Govt wants to run the House, it will function. If they do not want that, then everyone knows what the conspiracy is. It is not our responsibility to run the House, those who are sitting on Chair and holding positions are responsible for doing this," Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury said today.
11:11 AM
Proceedings start in both houses
Proceedings in both houses begin amid protests by opposition MPs outside Parliament building.
10:56 AM
Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi joins INDIA bloc MPs' protest on Adani issue
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the MPs of INDIA bloc who are protesting over Adani matter, at the Parliament premises
10:39 AM
AAP MPs moves adjournment motion in RS seeking to discuss 'rise in crimes' in Delhi
AAP MPs have submitted a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on Tuesday, seeking to discuss the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the national capital.
