Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bombay HC orders immersion of all idols up to 6 ft in artificial tanks

Bombay HC orders immersion of all idols up to 6 ft in artificial tanks

The order will be effective till March next year for the festivals that require immersion of idols of deities, including those made of Plaster of Paris (PoP)

Bombay High Court (Photo: Shutterstock)

The high court further asked the state government to ensure implementation of its policy regarding immersion of idols in "letter and spirit" (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered immersion of all idols of up to six feet height in artificial tanks starting from the 10-day Ganesh festival being celebrated from August 27 this year.

The order will be effective till March next year for the festivals that require immersion of idols of deities, including those made of Plaster of Paris (PoP). "The court has to make an endeavour that the impact of immersion of idols is bare minimum on the environment. Therefore, idols up to 6 feet should compulsorily be immersed in artificial water tanks," a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne said.

 

The high court further asked the state government to ensure implementation of its policy regarding immersion of idols in "letter and spirit". All the local bodies must ensure that the idols, up to six feet in height, are immersed in artificial water bodies, the bench said.   The high court also asked the government to form an expert committee for suggesting measures to recycle the PoP material used in making idols. The committee should also examine the scientific measures so that the idols can be dissolved in an eco-friendly manner. The bench gave the ruling while hearing a bunch of petitions seeking implementation of the revised guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in regards to PoP idols.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

22nd batch of pilgrims leave from Jammu base camp for Amarnath Yatra

cab service, taxi, ola, uber

Goa halts new Rent-a-Cab licenses after rise in road accidents, congestion

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear pleas over Centre's delay in appointing judges after two weeks

Supreme Court

SC stays Bombay HC order acquitting all 12 in 2006 Mumbai train blasts case

Topics : Bombay HC Bombay High Court Ganesh Visarjan Eco-friendly idols

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon