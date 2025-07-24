Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Goa halts new Rent-a-Cab licenses after rise in road accidents, congestion

Goa halts new Rent-a-Cab licenses after rise in road accidents, congestion

Many tourists using these vehicles are unfamiliar with local traffic regulations and road conditions, contributing to a rising number of accident, some of them fatal, Goa Transport minister said

cab service, taxi, ola, uber

The state government has already issued 10 Rent-a-Cab licenses, under which 6,762 permits have been granted, as per the official figures

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Goa government has temporarily suspended the issuance of new Rent-a-Cab licenses in light of the growing safety and traffic concerns arising from the unchecked proliferation of self-driven rental vehicles, a minister has said.

The decision was taken following a communication from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) highlighting a series of serious road accidents involving the Rent-a-Car and Rent-a-Bike vehicles, Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho informed the state assembly in a written reply on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question raised in the House by Independent MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco.

Godinho said many of these incidents were attributed to rash and negligent driving by tourists, including cases of driving under the influence of alcohol.

 

"The matter was deliberated upon in detail during the State Transport Authority's (STA) meeting held on February 24, 2025, where it was unanimously resolved to keep the issuance of new Rent-a-Cab licenses in abeyance in the larger public interest," the minister informed the House.

Also Read

Rishabh Pant

Pant ruled out with fractured toe; India's injury woes deepen in Manchester

image

Now book Eiffel Tower, Desert Safari & more in INR-right from MakeMyTrip"

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-St at day's low; Sensex dips 500 pts; IT, banks drag; Infosys down 1%

pharma, medicine

Indoco Remedies rises 6% on EU GMP certificate, trims gains after Q1 show

Zerodha

No App? No problem. Zerodha brings mutual fund investing to WhatsApp

Many tourists using these vehicles are unfamiliar with local traffic regulations and road conditions, contributing to a rising number of accident, some of them fatal, he pointed out.

The state government has already issued 10 Rent-a-Cab licenses, under which 6,762 permits have been granted, as per the official figures.

Godinho also said the transport department has received complaints about private vehicles being illegally rented out to tourists.

Clarifying that the suspension is not a permanent ban, he said the government will periodically review the situation, especially in the context of the upcoming Goa Road Safety Policy 2025 and other regulatory developments aimed at ensuring safe mobility.

"The intent is to adopt a cautious and regulated approach that balances tourism growth with public safety and sustainable urban transport planning," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear pleas over Centre's delay in appointing judges after two weeks

Supreme Court

SC stays Bombay HC order acquitting all 12 in 2006 Mumbai train blasts case

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear plea on July 28 over end-of-life rules for BS-VI vehicles in NCR

ITO, New Delhi

Delhi-NCR records cleanest July in a decade, AQI remains 'satisfactory'

Assam, Agartala LTT train derailment

Mahima Gosain Express derails near Sambalpur; no casualties: Railways

Topics : car rental companies Goa Goa Tourism transport system transport sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon