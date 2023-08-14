LIVE: Surjewala demands consultations on bills replacing criminal laws
Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of "misleading" Parliament and the people of the country about the three new bills introduced in the Lok Sabha that seek to overhaul the country's criminal justice system and demanded a wider consultations on the proposed legislations involving legal experts and public....Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : Randeep Surjewala Congress Modi govt central government Criminal Law act Hawaii Tourists hotels Himachal Pradesh heavy rains Death toll Monsoon landslide Floods
First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 9:08 AM IST