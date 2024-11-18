LIVE: PM Modi reaches Brazil to take part in G20 Summit, receives welcome from Indian diaspora
Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here
India bringing legacy of New Delhi declaration: Amitabh Kant ahead of G20 Summit
Baba Siddique murder case: Court sends 2 more accused to police custody till November 21
Two more accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique were sent to police custody till November 21 by Mumbai's Killa Court (Esplanade Court). Salman Vohra has been accused of being the financing the murder, while Akashdeep Singh was another accused.
Toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj
Low visibility procedures in place at Delhi airport, says DIAL
Delhi airport operator DIAL on Sunday night said low visibility procedures are in place at the airport. The national capital is grappling with high pollution levels which has also resulted in lower visibility levels in various parts of the city.
Biden authorises Ukraine to use US-supplied missiles for strikes in Russia
IndiGo issues travel advisory for passengers as fog engulfs the national capital
IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for passengers owing to fog conditions in the national capital. The airlines recommended passengers to allow extra travel time and check flight status before starting their journey. Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow-moving traffic and delays in flight schedules. We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey, said the airline.
PM Modi reaches Rio de Janeiro to take part in G20 Summit
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 7:57 AM IST