LIVE: PM Modi reaches Brazil to take part in G20 Summit, receives welcome from Indian diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Monday on the second leg of his three-nation visit to attend the 19th edition of the G20 Leaders' Summit. PM Modi was received by Indian delegates led by Indian Ambassador to Brazil Suresh Reddy. The Prime Minister also shared pictures of his welcome at the airport. The Indian diaspora was buzzing with excitement to greet PM Modi. They could be seen waving Indian flags and pictures of the Prime Minister. PM Modi arrived in Brazil after concluding his first leg visit to Nigeria where he held fruitful discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, focusing on strengthening their partnership in sectors like defence, technology, health, and education. 
  IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for passengers owing to fog conditions in the national capital. In a post on X, the airlines recommended passengers to allow extra travel time and check flight status before starting their journey. "Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow-moving traffic and delays in flight schedules. We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey. Safe travels!" the post mentioned.   
US President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to use American-supplied long-range missiles to strike deeper inside Russia, easing limitations on the weapons as Russia deploys thousands of North Korean troops to reinforce its war, according to a US official and three people familiar with the matter. The decision allowing Kyiv to use the Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMs, for attacks farther inside Russia comes as President Vladimir Putin positions North Korean troops along Ukraine's northern border to try to reclaim hundreds of miles of territory seized by Ukrainian forces.
 
 
8:48 AM

India bringing legacy of New Delhi declaration: Amitabh Kant ahead of G20 Summit

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant highlighted the 2023 New Delhi declaration, describing it as "very ambitious" and "progressive" in the run-up to the G20 Summit in Brazil. He cited topics including sustainable growth, sustainable development goals and technological transformation on which the G20 declaration was focused during India's presidency in 2023.
8:39 AM

Baba Siddique murder case: Court sends 2 more accused to police custody till November 21

Two more accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique were sent to police custody till November 21 by Mumbai's Killa Court (Esplanade Court). Salman Vohra has been accused of being the financing the murder, while Akashdeep Singh was another accused.

8:28 AM

Toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj

Toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, as pollution level in the river continues to remain high.
8:19 AM

Low visibility procedures in place at Delhi airport, says DIAL

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Sunday night said low visibility procedures are in place at the airport. The national capital is grappling with high pollution levels which has also resulted in lower visibility levels in various parts of the city.

8:09 AM

Biden authorises Ukraine to use US-supplied missiles for strikes in Russia

8:05 AM

IndiGo issues travel advisory for passengers as fog engulfs the national capital

8:00 AM

PM Modi reaches Rio de Janeiro to take part in G20 Summit

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

