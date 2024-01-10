Sensex (    %)
                        
BSF DG reviews security, operational preparedness of troops in Jammu

The DG reviewed the security situation and the operational preparedness of the troops with senior BSF officials

Photo: Twitter@ANI

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agrawal on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the troops guarding the border with Pakistan on the Jammu frontier, officials said.
Agrawal, who visited areas located close to the International Border (IB), also called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here and briefed him about the security situation along the border.
The DG reviewed the security situation and the operational preparedness of the troops with senior BSF officials.
Agrawal is currently on a visit to the Jammu region.
D K Boora, Inspector General, BSF, Jammu frontier, briefed Agrawal about the security situation here.
The BSF DG visited various border outposts in Jammu's Akhnoor sector on August 9 last year and exhorted the troops to maintain effective domination to successfully meet the challenges from across the frontier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon