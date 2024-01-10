Sensex (    %)
                        
Investigation underway in murder of 4-yr old boy: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

On Tuesday, the CEO of a start-up company in Bengaluru identified as Suchana Seth was arrested for allegedly murdering her minor son at a hotel in Goa

Pramod Sawant

Newly-appointed Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo: ANI Twitter)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the investigation is continuing into the case in which a four-year-old boy in Goa was murdered allegedly by his mother who was subsequently arrested from Karnataka's Chitradurga.
"As soon as the police found something suspicious, that woman was immediately arrested. An investigation is going on, and police will reach the very end of the case," Sawant told ANI.
On Tuesday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a start-up company in Bengaluru identified as Suchana Seth was arrested for allegedly murdering her minor son at a hotel in Goa.
Police said that the accused woman was caught in Karnataka's Chitradurga district while trying to flee in a cab with her son's body stuffed in a bag.
"A woman asked the hotel staff to arrange a taxi for Bengaluru. After the checkout, when the hotel staff went to clean the room, they found red-coloured stains, which they assumed to be blood. The staff immediately informed the police," said Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police, North Goa.
The police official said that the accused seemed unhappy with a recent court order that permitted her husband to spend time with their child on Sundays.
A police official said that the accused and her husband have been involved in divorce proceedings since the year 2022.
"Goa court remands mother to six-day police custody. The father identified the boy and he said that they got married in 2010 and their divorce proceedings started in 2022. Recently, the court issued an order to spend time with the father on Sunday. During interrogation with our investigating officers, the accused woman seemed to be unhappy with the court order," SP Valsan said.
The police further stated upon its inquiry, the woman told officials that she had left her son at a friend's place in Goa.

"The police reached the hotel and tried to contact the woman through the driver. The police inquired about the woman's son to which she said that the child had been staying at a friend's place. However, the police found the address provided by the woman to be fake," the police official said.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

