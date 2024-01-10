Sensex (    %)
                        
World Hindi Day 2024: History, importance, lesser known facts and wishes

World Hindi Day, which is observed annually on January 10, is especially significant because it honours Hindi's global influence and plays crucial role in connecting diverse communities

Hindi Diwas. Illustration by Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Hindi is one of the dialects that is broadly spoken in the Northern part of India and furthermore across the globe. Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world, after Mandarin and English.
It is essential to take note of the contributions of Hindi in Indian literature. The language assists with maintaining the values of the nation and helps process and understand the ongoing issues. Vishwa Hindi Diwas or World Hindi Day is observed on 10 January.
World Hindi Day: History

In 1949, it was a historic moment when Hindi was spoken for the first time in the United Nations General Assembly. Later, in 2006, Dr. Manmohan Singh, the Prime Minister at the time, organised the first Vishwa Hindi Diwas. From that point forward, January 10 has been globally recognised as the World Hindi Day.
The Union of India adopted Hindi as its official language in 1950. It is assigned as Hindi in Devanagari script in Article 343 of the Constitution of India. The Indian government has the 'World Hindi Conference' to promote the Hindi language. For the first time, it was coordinated in 1975 in Nagpur and was attended by 122 representatives from 30 countries.

What is the importance of World Hindi Day?

World Hindi Day is marked consistently to spread awareness about the utilisation of the Indian language and the problems with Hindi use and promotion. The day additionally focuses on how vital the contributions of Hindi speakers are around the world.
Hindi likewise has a serious strong impact on fostering an enthusiasm for the language. On this day, the Ministry of External Affairs sorts out different occasions globally to spread awareness about the language.

World Hindi Day 2024: 5 Lesser known facts 

    • The term 'Hindi' has been derived from the Persian word 'Hind' meaning the 'land of Sindhu river'.      
    • Bihar was the first Indian state to take on Hindi as its official language in 1881.      
    • Literary Hindi is written in the Devanagari script, and has been emphatically impacted by Sanskrit. The Khari Boli dialect, which is spoken north and east of Delhi, serves as the foundation for its standard form.      

    • Almost every conceivable sound on the planet can be written in Hindi with the utilization of the alphabet, while English supplementary requires symbols.       
    • The Oxford Dictionary now includes the term "Swadeshi." Apart from that numerous Hindi words have been added to the Oxford dictionary, as Aadhaar.

Happy World Hindi Day: Wishes 

    • “Wishing you a vibrant and joyous World Hindi Day! Let's celebrate the beauty and richness of the Hindi language together.”      
    • “On World Hindi Day, let's take pride in our language and culture. May Hindi continue to thrive and connect hearts around the globe.”      
    • “Warm wishes on World Hindi Day! May the beauty of our language inspire unity, love, and cultural harmony.”      
    • “As we celebrate World Hindi Day, let's cherish the cultural heritage and linguistic diversity that Hindi represents. Best wishes to all!”      
    • “Happy World Hindi Day! May the eloquence of Hindi fill your life with poetry, warmth, and understanding.”



First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

