Delhi govt issues notice to GTB hospital on turning away patient

Pramod, 47, who was arrested after a 21-year-old woman alleged that he had molested her in an inebriated state, died of the injuries he suffered after jumping out of a moving police van on January 3

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

The health department of the Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital authorities asking to "terminate" the services of a senior resident doctor, days after the death of an injured man, who was allegedly denied admission at four different hospitals.
Pramod, 47, who was arrested after a 21-year-old woman alleged that he had molested her in an inebriated state, died of the injuries he suffered after jumping out of a moving police van on January 3, a senior officer said.
He was allegedly denied admission by four government hospitals, including three Delhi government-run facilities, due to the unavailability of beds or equipment, a senior officer had said earlier.
The show-cause notice issued recently mentions news reports on the alleged incident published on January 4.
The notice said "the entire episode shows lack of empathy and professionalism among the medical officers ... as well as lack of supervision on the part of the concerned medical director".
"Now, therefore, the medical director, GTBH is hereby directed to immediately terminate the services of Dr Amit (on-duty senior resident neurosurgeon on January 3).
"Further, Dr Asmita M Rathore, medical director, GTBH, is also directed to explain the reason for the above lapse on her part within three days of receiving this SCN, failing which action as deemed fit shall be initiated against her," it added.
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said on January 3 that the city government has sought an explanation from the three hospitals run by it, following allegations that a man succumbed to his injuries after being denied treatment.
"It has been brought to my notice through a media query that a road accident victim was allegedly refused admission by three Delhi government hospitals, namely GTB hospital, JPC hospital and Lok Nayak (LNJP) hospital, and one central government hospital, namely RML hospital," Bharadwaj had said.
"The patient was not provided timely emergency medical treatment and subsequently, he succumbed to his injuries. An explanation has been sought from the three Delhi government hospitals concerned," he had said.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

