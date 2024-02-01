Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Budget 2024: Rs 928 cr allocated to CBI, down by Rs 40.4 cr from last yr

The government has allocated Rs 928.46 crore to the agency for 2024-25, the interim Budget presented by Sitharaman on Thursday said

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has allocated Rs 928.46 crore to the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Union Budget 2024-25 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, a snip of over Rs 40.4 crore from FY 2024.
The agency had received Rs 946.51 crore to manage its affairs in the Budget Estimates for 2023-24, which was later increased to Rs 968.86 crore in the Revised Estimates.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The government has allocated Rs 928.46 crore to the agency for 2024-25, the interim Budget presented by Sitharaman on Thursday said.
"The provision is for establishment-related expenditure of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is entrusted with investigation and prosecution in corruption cases against public servants, private persons, firms and other cases of serious crimes," it said.
The document said the allocation also includes provision for various projects such as modernisation of training centres of the CBI, establishment of technical and forensic support units, comprehensive modernisation and purchase of land and construction of office and residence buildings for the agency.
The country's premier probe agency is engaged in tackling emerging crime scenes, dominated by artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency and darknet besides conventional crimes like bank loan frauds and ongoing high-profile extradition cases in courts abroad. It also deals with criminal cases handed over by various states, high courts and the Supreme Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Delhi Waqf Board case: HC questions maintainability of Amanat's plea

Sabarimala Greenfield Airport has got site, defence clearance: Kerala govt

ED issues summons to NCP leader Rohit Pawar in MSC Bank scam case

SC to hear Friday JMM leader Hemant Soren's plea against arrest

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Venue, dates, tickets details here

Topics : Central Bureau of Investigation CBI CBI raids Home Ministry Finance minister Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon