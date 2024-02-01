Sensex (    %)
                        
SC to hear Friday JMM leader Hemant Soren's plea against arrest

He was arrested after a marathon seven-hour grilling by the Enforcement Directorate in the case

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren | PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

JMM leader Hemant Soren on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra agreed to hear the plea of the former Jharkhand chief minister on Friday.
Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Soren, told the apex court that the leader will be withdrawing his plea from the Jharkhand High Court on the issue.
Soren was arrested on Wednesday night in the case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.
He was arrested after a marathon seven-hour grilling by the Enforcement Directorate in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hemant Soren Enforcement Directorate JMM Supreme Court Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd.
