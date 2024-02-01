SC to hear Friday JMM leader Hemant Soren's plea against arrest

JMM leader Hemant Soren on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra agreed to hear the plea of the former Jharkhand chief minister on Friday.

Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Soren, told the apex court that the leader will be withdrawing his plea from the Jharkhand High Court on the issue.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday night in the case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.

He was arrested after a marathon seven-hour grilling by the Enforcement Directorate in the case.