Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Venue, dates, tickets details here

India is set to host its first Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, scheduled from February 1 to February 3 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The event aims to spotlight India's growing role as a global hub for mobility and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The expo is poised to draw attendees from domestic stakeholders and international participants spanning 47 countries. Here is everything you need to know about India's global mobility expo.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 dates

February 1 to February 3, 2024

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 venue

Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 tickets

The expo offers a dedicated website for registration: https://bharat-mobility.com/visitor-registration

Visitors can also register for individual conferences that they are interested in. It must be noted that some conferences are by invitation only, while others may charge a registration/entry fee.

A comprehensive conference schedule can be found on the official event website: https://bharat-mobility.com/conferences-schedule

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 exhibitor list

The expo boasts the presence of key original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Kia India, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Hyundai Motor India, along with auto component makers, battery and storage companies, tyre manufacturers, construction equipment manufacturers, steel manufacturers, tech companies, and startup players.

What is the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024?

India, ranking among the world's top four markets for vehicles, is a crucial destination for manufacturers. The country's contribution to global exports from the automotive sector is expected to rise significantly. The expo reflects India's central role in automotive innovation, from software development to next-gen electronics. It also aligns with the government and the automotive industry's focus on environmental sustainability, promoting innovation in green technologies and reducing the environmental impact of the mobility sector. The Bharat Mobility Expo is positioned to unlock numerous opportunities for India and the world to co-create and shape the future of the automotive industry.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 event highlights

The 2024 global mobility expo will provide a unified platform for more than 800 exhibitors and 50 overseas players that represent the mobility value chain. It is also an opportunity for strategic networking opportunities through buyer-seller meets, which can help foster valuable connections and partnerships.

More than 20 conferences over three days will delve into automotive topics, covering new-age aftermarket components, battery manufacturing, electrification, ADAS, urban mobility, and more.

The expo will also showcase vehicles of the future, cutting-edge automotive technologies, electric vehicle battery and charging tech, alternate powertrains, urban mobility solutions, and connected and autonomous technologies.

