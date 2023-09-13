Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

Cabinet approves eCourts project phase-III with cost of Rs 7,210 crore

The eCourts project has been under implementation since 2007 for ICT enablement of the Indian Judiciary. The Phase II of the project has concluded in 2023

Judiciary, law, gavel

Photo: Pexels

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the eCourts Project Phase III as a central sector scheme with a financial outlay of Rs. 7,210 crore.

According to the news agency PTI, following the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Anurag Thakur, Information and Broadcasting Minister, said that eCourts mission mode project is the prime mover for improving access to justice using technology in line with the PM's vision of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas".

As part of the National eGovernance Plan, the eCourts project has been under implementation since 2007 for ICT enablement of the Indian Judiciary. Phase II of the project will conclude in 2023.

"The third phase aims to move towards digital, online, and paperless courts through digitisation of the entire court records, including legacy records and by bringing in universalisation of e-filing/e-payments through saturation of all court complexes with e-Sewa Kendras," the press release stated.

The third phase will help establish intelligent smart systems for judges and registries. The main objective of the Phase-III is to create a unified technology platform for the judiciary to provide a seamless and paperless interface between the courts, the litigants and other stakeholders.

Under the project, digitisation of court records will make processes more environmentally friendly by minimising paper-based filings. It would also lead to enhanced accuracy and transparency in court proceedings. Further, the use of artificial intelligence (Al) and its subsets machine learning (ML), optical character recognition (OCR), and natural language processing (NLP) to provide a smoother user experience by building a "smart" ecosystem. Virtual participation in court proceedings can reduce costs associated with court proceedings, such as travel expenses for witnesses, judges, and other stakeholders.

Also Read

Bodies of passengers killed in Raj bus accident to be shifted in ambulances

Cabinet passes resolution to congratulate PM on success of G20 Summit

Centre allocates Rs 1,650 cr to extend PMUY for 7.5 million LPG connections

SC refuses to interfere with Delhi govt's blanket ban on firecrackers

Govt exploring legal options against 2 cos for non-compliance with FAME II

Govt exploring legal options against 2 cos for non-compliance with FAME II

SC refuses to interfere with Delhi govt's blanket ban on firecrackers

Centre allocates Rs 1,650 cr to extend PMUY for 7.5 million LPG connections

Cabinet passes resolution to congratulate PM on success of G20 Summit

Bodies of passengers killed in Raj bus accident to be shifted in ambulances


The project will also put emphasis on automated delivery of court summons by expanding the National Serving and Tracking of Electronic Processes (NSTEP).

(With agency inputs)
Topics : court orders Court cases Cabinet Committees Cabinet Union Cabinet BS Web Reports Indian Judiciary

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon