Cabinet hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees; MSP hiked for 6 crops

The DA hike, effective from July 1, 2023, will lead to enhanced salaries for the month of November, along with arrears for the period from July to October

Rabi crops, agriculture

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Dearness Allowance MSP hike Govt hikes MSP of rabi crops Rabi crops Union Cabinet Centre minimum support price

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 3:56 PM IST

