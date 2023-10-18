Cabinet hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees; MSP hiked for 6 crops

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das
Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season
RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh
RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect
NHPC suffered expected loss of Rs 233.56 cr due to flash floods in Sikkim
India to become world's third largest economy by 2027, says JP Morgan MD
Congress holds meeting to decide candidate list for Rajasthan polls
Doing the work always wanted to do: Pankaj Tripathi on National Award win
India allows export of over 1 mn tonnes of non-basmati rice to 7 countries