Congress holds meeting to decide candidate list for Rajasthan polls

BJP has already released its first list of 41 candidates for Rajasthan's 200-seat Assembly polls, scheduled for November 25

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting to discuss candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan state Assembly elections scheduled for November 25. The meeting was conducted with the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, along with members of the CEC and screening committee members, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Kharge expressed confidence in the Congress party's prospects, stating, "Saving, relief, growth, protection, and upliftment—this is how Rajasthan changed due to the good governance of Congress! We are confident that the public will bless us again."

Rahul Gandhi emphasised the party's vision and initiatives for various states, expressing confidence in Congress's victory in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram.

On Tuesday, the Congress leader had written in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "Mark my words, the Congress party is going to win in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram. The Congress party always works for the people. Rajasthan has the finest healthcare policy, Karnataka provides an incomparable social security net, while Chhattisgarh supports entrepreneurs with robust policies."

The meeting also aimed to finalise candidates for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, which will also go into polls between November 7-30.

The BJP has already released a list of 41 candidates for Rajasthan, while Congress is yet to release any list for the state Assembly polls.

There are 200 seats up for elections, and a party must win 101 to form government in the state. Congress won the last state Assembly polls in 2018, forming the state government with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The counting of votes in all five states will take place on December 3.

(With agency inputs)
 

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 3:04 PM IST

