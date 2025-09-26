Friday, September 26, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CAG Murthy launches GASAB site to boost government accounting transparency

CAG Murthy launches GASAB site to boost government accounting transparency

Murthy stated that the standard-setting work undertaken by GASAB is an exercise entailing multiple stakeholder interaction and feedback from subject matter experts

K Sanjay Murthy, K Sanjay, CAG

The due process of GASAB envisages a well-laid-down process of the selection of topics and the preparation of standards through a robust and inclusive consultative process with members, stakeholders, including specialists and the public, K Sanjay Mur

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) K Sanjay Murthy on Friday launched the website of GASAB, aimed at improving accessibility and transparency in government accounting standards.

Addressing the 37th board meeting of the Government Accounting Standards Advisory Board (GASAB), he said that initiatives and the work of all the organised accounting services in GASAB reflect the commitment towards improving transparency in government accounting and the standard-setting process.

Murthy stated that the standard-setting work undertaken by GASAB is an exercise entailing multiple stakeholder interaction and feedback from subject matter experts.

The due process of GASAB envisages a well-laid-down process of the selection of topics and the preparation of standards through a robust and inclusive consultative process with members, stakeholders, including specialists and the public, he added.

 

Pivoted on good governance, fiscal prudence, efficiency, and transparency in public finances, GASAB plays a unique role as an apex advisory body in standardising the accounts of the Government(s) and enhancing transparency in its financial reporting to the various stakeholders.

Jayant Sinha, Deputy CAG (Government Accounts) and Chairman GASAB, said that GASAB was set up in 2002 under the aegis of the CAG with the objective of improving transparency in government accounting and financial reporting.

Pivoted on good governance, fiscal prudence, efficiency, and transparency in public finances, GASAB plays a unique role as an apex advisory body in standardising the accounts of the Government(s) and enhancing transparency in its financial reporting to the various stakeholders, the CAG Office said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

350-400 CAPF companies to be deployed for Bihar Assembly elections

coal

Govt to soon auction blocks with coal gasification potential: Official

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Ploug

Centre transfers over ₹540 cr to 2.7 mn farmers in three flood-hit states

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch railway projects, BSNL 4G stack in Odisha on Sep 27

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Southwest monsoon withdraws completely from rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh

Topics : cag Government Accounting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon