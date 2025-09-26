Friday, September 26, 2025 | 07:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 350-400 CAPF companies to be deployed for Bihar Assembly elections

350-400 CAPF companies to be deployed for Bihar Assembly elections

A single CAPF company has an operational strength of about 70-80 personnel

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

These companies will be in addition to the Bihar Police units for providing security during the upcoming assembly polls, according to the CAPF officials.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 350-400 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other state police units are expected to be deployed for providing security during the forthcoming assembly elections in Bihar, officials said on Friday.

A single CAPF company has an operational strength of about 70-80 personnel.

The exact dates and the number of phases for the 243-member assembly polls are expected to be announced by the Election Commission (EC) in early October.

The earmarked companies have been asked to initiate de-induction from their place of deployment and move to Bihar.

These companies include units from forces guarding the international borders, the officials told PTI.

 

Also Read

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

₹10,000 direct transfer for 7.5 mn women as PM Modi launches Bihar scheme

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Tejashwi pledges ₹2,500 aid to women under new scheme if RJD wins in Bihar

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Prashant Kishor's casteist slur on TV: How law deals with such remarks

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Bihar polls: Rahul announces release of 'most backward justice manifesto'

Rahul Gandhi

Nitish govt failed EBCs, only used them as a vote bank: Rahul Gandhi

The units will be added or subtracted once the EC directs the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for a specific number of companies, they said.

The maximum number of companies will be drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Other CAPFs like the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), apart from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and some India Reserve Battalions (IRBs) will also be deployed in Bihar, the officials said.

These companies will be in addition to the Bihar Police units for providing security during the upcoming assembly polls, according to the CAPF officials.

They said a number of coordination meetings have taken place on the subject and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is ready to provide CAPF troops for a three- or four-phased polls.

The commanders of the designated companies and battalions are already being imparted pre-induction training, the officials said.

Around 300 CAPF companies were deployed during the last three-phased assembly polls held in the state in 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

coal

Govt to soon auction blocks with coal gasification potential: Official

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Ploug

Centre transfers over ₹540 cr to 2.7 mn farmers in three flood-hit states

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch railway projects, BSNL 4G stack in Odisha on Sep 27

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Southwest monsoon withdraws completely from rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh

court, dispute, court order

Delhi court rejects bail plea of Chaitanyananda Saraswati in forgery case

Topics : Election Commission of India Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Central Armed Police Forces CAPF

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon