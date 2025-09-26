Friday, September 26, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt to soon auction blocks with coal gasification potential: Official

Govt to soon auction blocks with coal gasification potential: Official

The government will soon put up for sale coal blocks that have potential for coal gasification, a senior official said on Friday.

coal

These coal blocks would be put up for sale under the commercial coal mining auction, a ministry official said. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will soon put up for sale coal blocks that have potential for coal gasification, a senior official said on Friday.

The development assumes significance in the wake of the government's plan to gasify 100 million tonnes of coal in the next five years.

"Very soon we would auction the coal blocks that have potential for coal gasification," Coal Additional Secretary Rupinder Brar said on the sidelines of the roadshow on coal gasification jointly organised by the coal ministry and Ficci.

Coal gasification is a process that converts coal into a synthetic gas (syngas), a mixture of gases like carbon monoxide and hydrogen, by reacting it with oxygen and steam at high temperatures.

 

This syngas can then be used to produce various downstream products, including fertilizers, methanol, and synthetic natural gas, offering a cleaner and more diversified use of coal compared to traditional burning.

Also Read

Coal

Govt allocates 200 coal blocks, reaffirms push for sectoral reforms

Coal

Govt to launch 12th round of commercial coal mines auction on March 27

gst, tax collection

GST rate cuts likely to ease inflation, boost growth, says FinMin report

Arun Narayan

Gold exchange best way to buy jewellery amid high rates, says Tanishq

coal mines

Govt to launch ₹8,500 cr scheme, coal block policy for gasification

These coal blocks would be put up for sale under the commercial coal mining auction, a ministry official said.

Brar also said that the government would soon float a request for proposal for allocating the remaining Rs 2,500 crore under the financial incentive scheme for the coal gasification project.

Under the scheme, around Rs 6,000 crore has already been allocated.

The government last year approved an Rs 8,500 crore financial incentive scheme to promote coal and lignite gasification projects by both government PSUs and private companies, aiming to convert coal into valuable products like synthetic natural gas and chemicals, and reduce reliance on imported products.

The scheme is divided into three categories, with Letters of Award (LOAs) being issued to selected applicants, including joint ventures for coal-to-SNG and coal-to-ammonium nitrate projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Ploug

Centre transfers over ₹540 cr to 2.7 mn farmers in three flood-hit states

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch railway projects, BSNL 4G stack in Odisha on Sep 27

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Southwest monsoon withdraws completely from rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh

court, dispute, court order

Delhi court rejects bail plea of Chaitanyananda Saraswati in forgery case

Partha Chatterjee

Calcutta HC grants bail to Partha Chatterjee in school jobs scam case

Topics : coal mine auction coal auctions Coal ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon