close
Sensex (0.28%)
66352.52 + 185.59
Nifty (0.32%)
19794.50 + 62.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.83%)
6022.90 + 49.65
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
40673.15 + 82.50
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44379.85 + 153.95
Heatmap

Calcutta HC issues guidelines for media coverage on Bengal recruitment scam

The Court said that media's reporting should be objective, and clearly demarcate news items from opinion pieces, without casting anonymous aspersions on accused persons

Photo: Wikipedia

Both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have issued summons to Abhishek Banerjee. The alleged scam involved appointments as teachers and non-teaching staff in State-run schools via illegal means | Photo: Wikipedia

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday issued guidelines for media coverage on Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other similarly placed suspects in the recruitment scam.
The Court said that media's reporting should be objective, and clearly demarcate news items from opinion pieces, without casting anonymous aspersions on accused persons.
The High Court also directed the Enforcement Directorate not to reveal details of suspects before filing charge sheets, or supply details of interrogations and raids to media.
Both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have issued summons to Abhishek Banerjee. The alleged scam involved appointments as teachers and non-teaching staff in State-run schools via illegal means.
Assets worth more than Rs 126 crore have been attached in this case till now.
ED has also arrested former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, his alleged aide Arpita Mukherjee, TMC MLA and the ex-president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya, TMC youth wing leaders Kuntal Ghosh and Santanu Banerjee, Ayan Sil in this case where it has filed a total of five charge sheets under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Partha Chatterjee was also suspended by the TMC after his arrest by the ED.
In pursuance of a summons, Abhishek Banerjee on September 13 appeared before the ED office in Kolkata in connection with the case.
The summons to the TMC MP came weeks after the central probe agency conducted raids in the office of 'Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd' which the federal agency alleged was "used for making dubious transactions running into crores of rupees."
The ED claimed that Banerjee is the chief executive officer of the company.
The ED had also questioned Rujira Banerjee, wife of Abhishek Banerjee, on October 11 in connection with the alleged irregularities in recruitments in state-aided schools.
It was the first time that the ED asked Rujira to appear for questioning in the teachers' recruitment scam case. Earlier, she was interrogated in connection with alleged money laundering related to coal pilferage.

Also Read

'Stop me if you can': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee challenges ED summons

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

TMC's Abhishek welcomes SC decision on reassigning hearings in school scam

In 3:2 verdict, SC bench backs off from recognising same sex marriage

Reeling under drought, Karnataka asks govt to release pending MGNREGA wages

Disappointed but will fight: Activists after verdict on same-sex marriages

LS Speaker refers complaint against TMC MP Mahua Moitra to ethics panel

NHAI facing difficulties in DPRs as firms not ready to accept tech: Min

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Calcutta High Court Abhishek Banerjee Media companies

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveSame-Sex Marriage VerdictGold-Silver PriceVivo V29 Pro reviewApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon