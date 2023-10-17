Reeling under drought, Karnataka asks govt to release pending MGNREGA wages

The Karnataka government has requested the Centre to release pending Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme wage component at the earliest, for its effective implementation, in the wake of a drought in a majority of taluks across the state.

Karnataka Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma has written to Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India in this regard.

Sharma noted that wage release to Karnataka is due from MoRD since August 29, 2023, which amounts to Rs 478.46 crore and said the last wage grant released to the State government is on September 24 for Rs 1.55 crore for August and September.

Karnataka's Rural Development Commissionerate has already submitted Utilisation Certificates and Annual Audited accounts to the Ministry of Rural Development for the current and previous year, the Chief Secretary said in her letter.

According to her, 195 of the total 236 taluks in the state have been declared as drought-hit, and out of 195 taluks, 161 have severe drought, and 34 taluks have moderate drought. "Because of the drought situation rural labourers are highly dependent on MGNREGS jobs for their livelihood."



Sharma further noted that the main objective of the scheme is to reduce the number of migrants moving from rural to urban areas and to provide job opportunities for them at their residences; and because of delays in the payment of wages, labourers are unable to meet their daily needs and started migrating from rural to urban areas seeking jobs.

"As we have submitted the 2022-23 FY Audited Utilisation Certificate and Annual Accounts to MoRD on 22.09.2023 and also the Wage Utilisation Certificate dated 30.08.2023 (for the current year) to MoRD, we are requesting for wage grant releases to the Government of Karnataka at the earliest to implement the scheme effectively," she said.

