close
Sensex (0.52%)
66513.90 + 346.97
Nifty (0.58%)
19846.00 + 114.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
6040.00 + 66.75
Nifty Midcap (0.45%)
40774.75 + 184.10
Nifty Bank (0.66%)
44517.05 + 291.15
Heatmap

LS Speaker refers complaint against TMC MP Mahua Moitra to ethics panel

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's "bribe-for-query" complaint against Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra to the Ethics Committee of the lower House

Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's "bribe-for-query" complaint against Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra to the Ethics Committee of the lower House.
Dubey has accused Moitra of taking "bribes" from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament and urged Birla to constitute an "inquiry committee" to look into the charges against her.
Moitra has hit back, saying she "welcomes any move against her after the Lok Sabha Speaker is finished dealing with pending charges against him (Dubey)".
The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha is chaired by BJP member Vinod Kumar Sonkar.
On Sunday, Dubey wrote to Birla under the subject "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament, Direct involvement of Smt. Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) for serious 'Breach of Privilege', 'Contempt of the House' and a 'Criminal Offence' under Section 120-A of IPC".
Citing a letter he has received from an advocate, Dubey said the lawyer has shared "irrefutable" evidence of bribes exchanged between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and a businessman.
In his letter to the speaker, Dubey said 50 of 61 questions she asked in Lok Sabha till recently were focused on the Adani Group, the business conglomerate which the TMC MP has often accused of malpractices, more so after it was at the receiving end of a critical report of short-selling from Hindenburg.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BJP's fact-finding team alleges collapse of law and order in W Bengal

Groups working overtime to harm our name: Adani Group on Dubey-Moitra spat

When auditors quit, know things are not as projected: Cong on Adani issue

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

TMC calls Patna oppn meet 'good beginning' ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

NHAI facing difficulties in DPRs as firms not ready to accept tech: Min

Global Maritime India Summit 2023: Check date, venue, discussions and more

PM Modi announces Rs 20 trn blueprint for improving maritime infra by 2047

Same-sex marriage: Here's what CJI Chandrachud said in his judgement

Five-judge SC bench refuses to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriage

Topics : Lok Sabha MPs Lok Sabha Mahua Moitra TMC

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveSame-Sex Marriage VerdictGold-Silver PriceVivo V29 Pro reviewApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon