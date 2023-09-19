Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

A comprehensive announcement regarding the hiring of trade instructors at ITIs is expected to be issued by the Bihar Technical Service Commission. Beginning from September 19, the online application will be initiated on the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in for these openings. The interested candidates must submit their applications by October 18. Those trying to apply for these jobs are urged to visit the site at btsc.bih.nic.in for additional details.

This recruitment expects to fill 1279 openings for trade instructors specialising in different trades across industrial training institutions under the supervision of the Labour Resources Department’s Directorate of Planning and Training. Candidates who wish to apply for these jobs are expected to have a degree or diploma.

Bihar ITI Trade Instructor recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

• Visit the official website of BTSC at btsc.bih.nic.in.

• Find and open the detailed advertisement for the post of Trade Instructor of the various post of Degree/Diploma on the homepage.

• Read the instructions carefully and proceed to the registration page.

• Fill in the needed information and submit.

• Your login credentials will be generated and displayed.

• Now, enter the application form.

• Upload the essential documents and make the payment of the fee.

• Submit and take a printout for the future.

Bihar ITI Trade Instructor vacancy: Additional

The BTSC launched a recruitment drive for the junior engineer (civil) position earlier this year. This was about 8996 openings for civil engineering applicants.

Interested people were encouraged to submit their applications online in June. A BTech, diploma, engineering degree, graduate degree, or equivalent qualification from an authorised institution or board is expected of all interested applicants.

BTSC ITI Instructor: Age Limit

Minimum: 21 Years

Maximum: 37 Years

Age relaxation is applicable as per notice.

BTSC ITI Instructor 2023: Salary

Applicants chosen through BTSC ITI Trade Recruitment 2023 will be qualified to get a monthly compensation in the pay scale of Rs. 9300-34800/ - per month. However, the endorsed compensation, applicants will get different advantages and perks according to the government rules.