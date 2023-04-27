close

Calcutta HC orders NIA probe into violence in Shibpur during Ram Navami

The court directed the state police to transfer all records and CCTV footage relating to the matter to the central government within two weeks

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court. Photo: Wikipedia

Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 11:22 AM IST
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered an NIA investigation into the violence in Shibpur in Howrah district during Ram Navami celebrations.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, a division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed for the transfer of investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the West Bengal Police.

In the PIL, Adhikari sought an NIA probe into the violence, during which it was alleged that bombs exploded.

The court directed the state police to transfer all records and CCTV footage relating to the matter to the central government within two weeks.

The Centre was directed to send the documents to the NIA thereafter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Calcutta High Court Ram Navami clashes West Bengal

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

