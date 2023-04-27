Calcutta HC orders NIA probe into violence in Shibpur during Ram Navami

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered an NIA investigation into the violence in Shibpur in Howrah district during Ram Navami celebrations.
Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, a division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed for the transfer of investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the West Bengal Police.
In the PIL, Adhikari sought an NIA probe into the violence, during which it was alleged that bombs exploded.
The court directed the state police to transfer all records and CCTV footage relating to the matter to the central government within two weeks.
The Centre was directed to send the documents to the NIA thereafter.
Also Read
Calcutta HC seeks report from Bengal govt over Ram Navami clashes
Massive fire in West Bengal's Howrah district guts over 100 shops
Train in Howrah-Bandel section suspended due to stone pelting in Hoogly
Rishra violence: Processionists instigated violence, police tell court
BJP MLAs injured in Rishra violence write to HM Shah seeking intervention
India's growing economy will become more essential for US businesses: USIBC
Mayawati accuses BJP, SP of misusing official machinery to win civic polls
Create awareness than ridicule: Cong slams PM Modi over 'suicide note' joke
Char Dham Yatra 2023: Badrinath Dham doors open for devotees today
UPSRTC website was hacked by foreign hackers: All you need to know
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)