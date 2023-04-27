Char Dham Yatra 2023: Badrinath Dham doors open for devotees today



The Char Dham pilgrimage circuit connects the four temples; Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. The four temples are collectively named Char Dham. Every year pilgrims reach here in huge amounts to witness the divineness of the place.

Great news comes from Uttarakhand for all the devotees. The doors of Badrinath Dham opened for pilgrims at 7.10 am today (April 27). The Badrinath Dham opened amid melodious tunes and chants of Vedic shlokas.A temple dedicated to lord Vishnu was decorated with 15 quintals of flowers.