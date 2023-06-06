War on pollution: CAQM raises FY24 plantation target for NCR by 21%

The decision comes after consultations with the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and NCR state governments — Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, CAQM said on Tuesday.

In order to take on the rising pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has increased the plantation target for FY24 by 21 per cent to 35,890,997 saplings from 29,610,492 in FY23.