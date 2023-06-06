War on pollution: CAQM raises FY24 plantation target for NCR by 21%

In order to take on the rising pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has increased the plantation target for FY24 by 21 per cent to 35,890,997 saplings from 29,610,492 in FY23.
The decision comes after consultations with the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and NCR state governments — Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, CAQM said on Tuesday.
“Greening is one of the major steps for mitigation of air pollution and the Commission has been laying special emphasis on large-scale greening/ dense plantation/ urban foresting initiatives including the Miyawaki Technique across the entire NCR,” CAQM said.
The NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh (UP) have a target of planting 15,235,058 saplings, including trees, shrubs, bamboo, etc. Delhi and Haryana will plant 9,504,390 and 8,836,657 saplings respectively. Districts in the NCR of Rajasthan will plant 2,314,892 saplings.
Apart from the government departments, the Central agency has also set a plantation target of 610,000 saplings by different agencies of the Central Government. The agencies which will take on this task include the Central Reserve Police Force, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India, National Capital Region Transport Corporation, Border Security Force, Northern Railway, and Central Industrial Security Force.
In FY23, the government planted 31,197,899 saplings, or five per cent above the target for 29,610,492.
The Commission has also advised the University Grants Commission (UGC) to have special budget provisions, particularly for institutions in the NCR districts for increasing the green cover in view of the shortage of funds to conduct large-scale plantation drives and to carry out its maintenance.
Educational institutions including schools, colleges, and research institutions in NCR have been involved during the current year to promote large-scale greening/ dense plantation initiatives in their surroundings.
These institutions have been advised to develop dense plantation barricades along the boundaries of their institutions. Industrial units have also been advised to develop dense plantation barricades along the boundaries of their industrial units.
“While finalising the Greening Action Plan, the need to focus on greening along the central verges and roadsides has been stressed upon. The Commission has advised dense plantations using the Miyawaki technique along the boundaries of the institutions/ industries and patches of land and gap filling between the conventional plantations along with post-plantation care of the plants. The progress of implementation of the Greening Action Plan will be monitored by the Commission on a regular basis,” CAQM said.
Delhi: 95, 04,390
Haryana (NCR Districts): 88,36,657
Rajasthan (NCR Districts): 23,14,892
Uttar Pradesh (NCR Districts): 1,52,35,058
Total: 3,58,90,997