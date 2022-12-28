JUST IN
Business Standard

New Haryana rules on stone crusher units may blunt the war on air pollution

Easing of proximity norms will not only impact air and water quality but could also turn vast tracts of farm land barred, say experts

Topics
Haryana | Air pollution study | Pollution Control

Nitin Kumar  |  New Delhi 

mining
A total of 210 stone crushers units were found violating criteria across Haryana, while 45 units were found to be non-complying with respect to air pollution measures | Representative/ File Image

Haryana's new draft rules for polluting stone crusher units on its soil are likely to see more than 200 of them restarting operations after having been shut down under a previous law.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 19:21 IST

