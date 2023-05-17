

The IMD said that no heatwaves are expected in Delhi on Wednesday and the temperatures may go up to 40 degrees Celsius over the next seven days. People in Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning with overcast conditions on Wednesday as the minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The weather office has predicted a dust storm or thunderstorm during the day while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 47 per cent. The air quality, however, was in the 'very poor' category. Central Pollution Control Board data showed Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 395 at 9 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.



At least 15 locations in Odisha recorded heat waves with temperatures surpassing 42 degrees Celsius on Monday. The IMD has issued a heatwave warning for an additional three days, including a yellow warning for eight districts, such as Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, and Balangir on Tuesday. The Regional Head of IMD Delhi, Kuldeep Srivastava also told ANI that heatwave conditions in parts of northeast India were less severe due to western disturbances.

What is the Western disturbance? The region has continued to experience intense heat over the past five days, with temperatures consistently exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. The lack of rainfall has resulted in strong winds lifting sand and dust from dry soils during the night.



The presence of dust in Delhi is attributed to a cyclonic circulation in Rajasthan, causing dust storms and light rain in the northern regions of the state. Similar conditions are anticipated to persist for three to four days in isolated areas of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and parts of Punjab. According to the IMD forecast report, the Western Disturbance is a cyclonic circulation occurring over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu & Kashmir between 3.1 & 5.8 km above mean sea level.

What to expect in the next five days

Delhi NCR



Northeast Dust storms and dust-raising winds are predicted in isolated pockets over Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan from 17 to 18 May.



Heavy rainfall in a few areas over Arunachal Pradesh from 19 to 20 May and isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from 17 to 20 May. Light to moderate rainfall is likely over the Northeast region of India over the next 5 days.