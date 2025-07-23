Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Cash discovery row: Justice Varma urges SC to accord urgent hearing on plea

Cash discovery row: Justice Varma urges SC to accord urgent hearing on plea

Varma has also sought quashing of the May 8 recommendation by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna urging Parliament to initiate impeachment against him

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma (Screengrab)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to accord urgent hearing on his plea seeking to invalidate a report by an in-house inquiry panel, which found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row.

"I will have to constitute a bench," Chief Justice B R Gavai told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who mentioned the matter for Varma.

The CJI was heading a bench which also comprised Justices K Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi.

Sibal requested the bench to list the matter as early as possible, saying they have raised some constitutional issues in the plea.

 

Varma has also sought quashing of the May 8 recommendation by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna urging Parliament to initiate impeachment against him.

The three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court conducted the inquiry for 10 days, examined 55 witnesses and visited the scene of the accidental fire that started at around 11.35 pm on March 14 at the official residence of Justice Varma, then a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court and now in the Allahabad High Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament

Parliament LIVE news: Amended Anti-Doping Bill to be tabled in Parliament amid Wada Concerns

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to embark on visit to UK, Maldives from today; what's on agenda

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Delhi wakes up to heavy rains; waterlogging, traffic jams across NCR

Landslide, Shimla Landslide

Monsoon havoc kills 135 in Himachal; landslides, floods claim 76 lives

arrest

Bhupesh Baghel's son sent to judicial custody till August 4 in liquor scam

Topics : Supreme Court corruption judicial corruption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon