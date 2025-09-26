Friday, September 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Caste census tech issues resolved, survey to speed up now: CM Siddaramaiah

Caste census tech issues resolved, survey to speed up now: CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah asserted that the survey would be completed within the stipulated period and stressed that there would be no extension

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

"The survey work started on September 22 and will be completed by October 7. There are some technical issues, all of which have to be resolved. They have almost been sorted out. So, the survey work will be held in a full-fledged manner from today," S

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the technical issues affecting the Social and Educational Surveywidely referred to as the "caste census"have "almost been sorted out", and that the survey will now proceed in a full-fledged manner.

He asserted that the survey would be completed within the stipulated period and stressed that there would be no extension.

Concerns have been raised over the "slow pace of the survey", with technical glitches and server issues affecting data collection.

Siddaramaiah chaired a video-conference meeting with ministers, senior officials, Backward Classes Commission Chairman Madhusudan R Naik, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), and Zilla Panchayat CEOs of all districts.

 

The survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and is scheduled to continue until October 7.

Also Read

bike taxi services, Ola bike taxi

Inclined to stay bike taxi ban: K'taka HC seeks clarity on gig workers law

gavel

Social media can't be left in 'anarchic freedom': Karnataka High Court

x, Twitter

Social media can't be left in anarchic freedom: K'taka HC quashes X's plea

Indians bought record number of movie tickets last year at big multiplexes

Karnataka HC stays ₹200 movie ticket price cap for cinemas, multiplexes

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister

Karnataka launches ₹1,000 cr LEAP scheme to boost innovation across state

"The survey work started on September 22 and will be completed by October 7. There are some technical issues, all of which have to be resolved. They have almost been sorted out. So, the survey work will be held in a full-fledged manner from today," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters, he said all DCs and CEOs had been instructed to take the survey "very seriously" to ensure it is completed within the deadline.

"There is no question of extension of the survey period. The survey will have to speed up. From today, in all districts it will speed up, including in Bengaluru," he added.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday declined to stop the survey but directed the State Backward Classes Commission to maintain the confidentiality of the collected data and ensure voluntary participation of citizens.

The chief minister assured, "Whatever conditions imposed by the court will be followed."  Enumerators, mostly government school teachers, visiting households door to door, have faced technical problems with the survey app in several locations.

Officials said server issues, failure in OTP generation, and network disruptions have affected data collection.

The survey will involve around 1.75 lakh enumerators covering about 7 crore people in nearly 2 crore households across the state.

Conducted at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore, the exercise uses a 60-question questionnaire and is being carried out "scientifically", according to officials.

The commission is expected to submit its report to the government by December.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested by Leh police amid statehood protest

Crackers

SC allows limited manufacturing of green crackers, bar sales in Delhi-NCR

BJP Flag, BJP

LIVE news updates: Two Maoist operatives charged in BJP leader's murder case

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC orders status quo on removal of social media posts on Adani

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

India's forest area increase 2.5% in 10 years; 'very dense' forests up 22%

Topics : Karnataka Karnataka government Siddaramaiah Caste census

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon