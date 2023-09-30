Cauvery water row: Karnataka govt to file review petition before SC, CWMA

The Karnataka government will file a review petition before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Supreme Court on Saturday.
On Friday, the CWMA endorsed the direction of its assisting body, Cauvery Water Regulation Committe (CRWC) asking Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "We do not have water and therefore cannot release water".
The chief minister spoke to reporters at his Home-Office 'Krishna' after a meeting with retired Supreme Court judges and former Advocate Generals of the state.
Siddaramaiah said they have given some opinion and suggestions. It was suggested to form an expert advisory committee to the government exclusively regarding the irrigation projects of the state.
"Data collection and advisory work should be done by the committee. The committee should advise the government and provide information to the legal team about inter-state water disputes," he said about the suggestion aired in the meeting.
Siddaramaiah said action will be taken accordingly.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara, Law Minister H K Patil and Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy were among those present at the meeting.
