close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Cauvery water row: Karnataka govt to file review petition before SC, CWMA

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "We do not have water and therefore cannot release water"

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 10:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka government will file a review petition before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Supreme Court on Saturday.
On Friday, the CWMA endorsed the direction of its assisting body, Cauvery Water Regulation Committe (CRWC) asking Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "We do not have water and therefore cannot release water".
The chief minister spoke to reporters at his Home-Office 'Krishna' after a meeting with retired Supreme Court judges and former Advocate Generals of the state.
Siddaramaiah said they have given some opinion and suggestions. It was suggested to form an expert advisory committee to the government exclusively regarding the irrigation projects of the state.
"Data collection and advisory work should be done by the committee. The committee should advise the government and provide information to the legal team about inter-state water disputes," he said about the suggestion aired in the meeting.

Also Read

We will safeguard interests of state: Shivakumar on Cauvery water dispute

What is the Cauvery water dispute, and why is it making headlines again?

Protests erupt in Karnataka as SC refuses to interfere in Cauvery water row

Cauvery water to TN: Karnataka CM to hold special emergency meeting

Security stepped up in Bengaluru over protests on Cauvery water dispute

LIVE: PM to attend concluding ceremony of Parivartan Yatras in Chhattisgarh

Illicit trade casts shadow on India's $5 trn economy aim progress: Thakur

India took up G20 presidency with approach of bringing world together: EAM

President Droupadi Murmu presents National Service Scheme awards

NHRC raises concern over 'tardy progress' towards zero stubble-burning aim

Siddaramaiah said action will be taken accordingly.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara, Law Minister H K Patil and Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy were among those present at the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cauvery water row Karnataka Supreme Court Tamil Nadu

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon