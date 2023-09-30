India took up G20 presidency with approach of bringing world together: EAM

Lauding India's G20 presidency for "bringing the world together", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that New Delhi managed to install new energy in sustainable development, green growth and digital delivery.

He further said that today collective living has become more intense, and should also become more harmonious and collaborative.

Speaking at the World Cultural Festival event in Washington DC, Jaishankar said, "Our collective living has become more intense. It must also be more harmonious and more collaborative. The big challenges of the day, be there climate change, economic progress or societal well-being, cannot be effectively addressed in isolation".

He further said that India took responsibility of its G20 presidency with the approach of bringing the world together.

"Bringing the world together has become even more important. It is with this approach that India took up the responsibilities of the G20 presidency. Our theme: One Earth, One Family, One Future is represented so well today before us culturally," the EAM said.

He added, "I am proud to say that we in India lived up to our responsibility and as a result, we have managed to install new energy in sustainable development, in green growth and in digital delivery".

Also Read Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit IMF's Gita Gopinath praises India's G20 Summit message, PM Modi responds Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit President Droupadi Murmu presents National Service Scheme awards NHRC raises concern over 'tardy progress' towards zero stubble-burning aim We don't think freedom of speech extends to incitement to violence: EAM Realtors hail Bengal govt for extending stamp duty rebate till June 2024 More than 39,000 idols immersed in Mumbai as 10-day Ganesh festival ends

Meanwhile, the World Cultural Festival 2023 is taking place in Washington, DC, showing cultural performances across different countries and providing platforms for artists to showcase their talent.

The fourth edition of Art of Living's World Cultural Festival is being held from September 29 to October 1.

"The fourth World Cultural Festival is going to be in Washington, DC. The world is converging here to celebrate life. People of all different cultures, religions, races, genders and age groups will be going to be on one stage, giving the message to the world, that they are one world family. A celebration that no one can miss," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar stated in a video message.

He added, "It will be a historic event in the National Mall celebrating diversity, celebrating life. Everyone is welcome there...Let's all celebrate, let's all work together. It's an occasion to bring about love and peace to the world".