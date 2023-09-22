close
Security stepped up in Bengaluru over protests on Cauvery water dispute

Amid protests in several parts of Karnataka over the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka, including Bengaluru, the city police has tightened security, especially in Tamil-dominant areas

*FILE Photo* Officers have been instructed to ensure that no incident of stone pelting takes place on any Tamil Nadu registered buses or private vehicles, he said (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Amid protests in several parts of Karnataka over the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka, including Bengaluru, the city police has tightened security, especially in Tamil dominant areas.
These precautions were taken after protests erupted following the Supreme Court decision yesterday to not interfere with the order of Cauvery Water Regulation Committee according to which Karnataka must release 5,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda held meetings with his subordinates and instructed all the deputy commissioners of police in the city to be on high alert and step up security in their respective jurisdictions especially in Tamil dominant areas to avoid any untoward incident.
The police commissioner told PTI that all necessary security measures have been taken.
Soon after the Supreme Court verdict on the Cauvery issue, several organisations took to the streets in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka to register their protest. On Friday too, protests were staged by various outfits in some areas of the city such as K R Puram.
Anticipating protests in the coming days as well, the police chief has directed all deputy commissioners of police to take necessary steps to maintain law and order.

Officers have been asked to tighten security measures in their respective jurisdictions based on intelligence reports about possible protests and violence in the coming days due to the Cauvery river water dispute. Farmer organisations and pro-Kannada group may stage protests at various places which may lead to traffic congestions and inconvenience to public at large, a senior police official said.
Officers have been instructed to ensure that no incident of stone pelting takes place on any Tamil Nadu registered buses or private vehicles, he said.
Farmer organisations and pro-Kannada outfits staged protests in Cauvery river basin districts like Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara and Ramanagara expressing their anger and urging the state government not to release water to the neighbouring state.
Protests have also spread to other districts including Chitradurga, Ballari, Davangere, Koppal and Vijayapura.

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

