NHRC raises concern over 'tardy progress' towards zero stubble-burning aim

The NHRC on Friday expressed serious concern over the "tardy progress" towards achieving zero stubble burning to reduce air pollution, with its chairperson saying the time has come to "fix responsibility of officers from the top to bottom".

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra said this while chairing the full Commission follow-up hearing through video conference on the matter of Delhi air pollution, which the rights panel had taken up suo motu last year on the basis of media reports, officials said.

Expressing serious concern over the tardy progress towards achieving zero stubble-burning to reduce air pollution, the NHRC chief said the time has come to "fix responsibility of officers from the top to bottom".

He said, "We have to rise to the situation as millions are choking due to air pollution and cannot allow it to be so perpetually".

"The poor farmers cannot be blamed solely for stubble burning some of them do not have the financial resources to buy or hire machines to remove stubble in a short span between the harvesting of one crop and the sowing of the other," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

The states besides giving subsidies to farmers should also make arrangements to keep them in reserve for those farmers who cannot afford costly equipment. Providing subsidies for the machines cannot be a solution for all, he said.

Also Read Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops SC pulls up Manipur Police over Zero FIR: What is it and how does it work? Centre aims zero stubble burning in current season: Agriculture Minister Air pollution could be driving antibiotic resistance: New Lancet study Basmati farmlands in Jammu adopt reaper tech to get rid of stubble menace We don't think freedom of speech extends to incitement to violence: EAM Realtors hail Bengal govt for extending stamp duty rebate till June 2024 More than 39,000 idols immersed in Mumbai as 10-day Ganesh festival ends Govts will have to talk and see how they take it forward: EAM on Canada row Weekend Bites: Akasa pilots, Netflix, Byju's woes, AI's fear and loathing

Likewise, the Commission said the option of in-situ management (mixing crop residue in fields) of the crop waste is also time-consuming and the farmers may not be able to delay their sowing for the next crop, it said.

The Commission has asked the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to submit "status reports" on affidavits on the machines supplied to the farmers on a daily basis to achieve the targeted procurement of machines in the next 15 days, the officials said.

They are also expected to submit status reports on machines which are proposed to be reserved in every district for farmers who cannot afford it, they said.