CBI arrests FCI's General Manager Prem Singh Bhanot in bribery case

The CBI has alleged that Bhanot 'aided and favoured' SP Traders and Suppliers Pvt Ltd in connection with the tender pertaining to 'Transportation of Rice Grain'

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI makes multiple arrests from FCI in alleged corruption case.| Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

The CBI has arrested a general manager of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) posted in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs one lakh for securing a tender relating to transportation of rice, officials said.
In addition to arrested General Manager Prem Singh Bhanot, the CBI has also arrested Manager (Accounts) of FCI Sanjoy Dey, Proprietor of M/s SP Traders and Suppliers Pvt Ltd Malina Dey and middleman Syed Hasnain Ahmed, they said.
The CBI has alleged that Bhanot "aided and favoured" SP Traders and Suppliers Pvt Ltd in connection with the tender pertaining to 'Transportation of Rice Grain'.
"An accused middleman contacted and informed the GM, FCI, that said Proprietor would like to offer him a bribe for having facilitated her in the allotment of work order in tender. The accused GM asked him to inform the Proprietor to give Rs 5 lakh as bribe in lieu of this favour rendered to her," said a CBI spokesperson.
The agency carried out a trap operation in which Bhanot, Ahmed and Malina Dey were arrested while bribe exchange was taking place, the officials said. Sanjoy Dey was later arrested.
"All the arrested accused persons were produced before the Competent Court at Bhubaneswar and have been remanded to police custody till July 6, 2024," the spokesperson said.
The CBI seized Rs 5 lakh cash, locker keys, mobiles, laptops and incriminating documents during searches in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar, the spokesperson said.

Topics : CBI FCI Food Corporation of India FCI rice stock corruption in business

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

