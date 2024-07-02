Parliament LIVE: This is what Lord Ram wanted, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Ayodhya LS victory

On July 1, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP in the Lok Sabha, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent.

“The abhay mudra is the symbol of Congress,” he stated, “It dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss." He contrasted this with what he perceives as the BJP’s emphasis on violence and hatred, challenging their claim to Hindu identity. “Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindu),” he asserted, questioning their alignment with the true values of Hinduism which he identified as non-violence and truth. “All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear... But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth,” he said.

Besides Modi, who intervened twice, at least five cabinet ministers interjected during Gandhi's speech that lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes, with Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an apology from him. The Congress leader was speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament. Holding up pictures of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak, and Jesus Christ, he referred to Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Christianity, Buddhism and Jainism to underline the importance of fearlessness.