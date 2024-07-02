Parliament LIVE: This is what Lord Ram wanted, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Ayodhya LS victory
BS Web Team New Delhi
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha news LIVE: Ahead of the proceedings of the Parliament session for July 2, MPs from National Democratic Alliance converged for a meeting in Parliament premises. The NDA's parliamentary party meeting in being held at GMC Balayogi Auditorium of the Parliament Library Building (PLB). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda along with Union Ministers and other MPS were seen arriving for the meeting this morning.
On July 1, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP in the Lok Sabha, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent.
Besides Modi, who intervened twice, at least five cabinet ministers interjected during Gandhi's speech that lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes, with Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an apology from him. The Congress leader was speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament. Holding up pictures of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak, and Jesus Christ, he referred to Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Christianity, Buddhism and Jainism to underline the importance of fearlessness.
“The abhay mudra is the symbol of Congress,” he stated, “It dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss." He contrasted this with what he perceives as the BJP’s emphasis on violence and hatred, challenging their claim to Hindu identity. “Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindu),” he asserted, questioning their alignment with the true values of Hinduism which he identified as non-violence and truth. “All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear... But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth,” he said.
11:33 AM
Election results a message of responsibility for INDIA bloc, says Akhilesh Yadav
Election results a moral victory for INDIA bloc, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted in the Lok Sabha today.
11:27 AM
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav speaks on Motion of Thanks to the President's address, slams NDA govt
Discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address has resumed in the Lower House. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is hitting out against the policies of the PM Modi-led central government.
11:25 AM
They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth: Rahul Gandhi
"In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth," LoP Rahul Gandhi told media persons today.
10:52 AM
MPs felicitated PM Modi on his historic third term at NDA parliamentary party meeting: Rijiju
NDA leaders felicitated PM Modi on his historic third term at NDA parliamentary party meeting, said Union minister Kiren Rijiju.
10:51 AM
PM Modi asked NDA MPs to follow parliamentary rules: Minister Kiren Rijiju
PM Modi asked NDA MPs to follow parliamentary rules and raise their issues effectively, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said today.
10:48 AM
PM Modi welcomed by MPs at NDA's Parliamentary Party meeting in national capital
10:22 AM
Parliament LIVE news updates: NDA Parliamentary meeting underway
The NDA Parliamentary party meeting is currently underway at GMC Balayogi Auditorium of the Parliament Library Building (PLB), with PM Narendra Modi scheduled to address the leading bloc MPs soon.
