Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Justice to all, appeasement to none': Top 9 quotes of PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Lok Sabha amidst chants of "Manipur, Manipur" from the Opposition, said that their principle is 'justice to all, appeasement to none'

Modi, Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, responding to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. His speech came a day after Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In his address, PM Modi criticised the Opposition for their persistent misinformation campaigns, highlighting their electoral defeats. “The public has chosen us in the world’s largest election campaign and I can understand the pain of some people. Despite spreading lies continuously, they suffered a huge defeat,” Modi remarked.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s address in the Lok Sabha:

1. The country saw appeasement politics for a long time. We followed ‘santushtikaran’ not ‘tushtikaran’. Our motto is justice for all, appeasement to none.

2. The people of this country have given a mandate to the Congress in the 2024 elections and the mandate of this country is that you sit in the Opposition and when the arguments end, keep shouting.

4. If we remember those days of 2014, we will realise that the people of our country had lost their self-confidence. The country had drowned in the abyss of despair.

5. There was a time before 2014 when terrorists could come and attack wherever they wanted. Every corner of India was targeted, and the governments used to sit quietly. 2014 ke baad ka Hindustan ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai.

More From This Section

Protest, NEET Protest, UGC NET Protest, NTA Protest

NEET UG row: Over dozen students detained during march to Parliament

heavy rains, landfall, flood

Assam flood situation remains critical, 13 fishermen rescued by IAF

Chandrayaan-3 Lander, ISRO

Chandrayaan's rover makes significant discoveries on Moon's south pole

Vijay Mallya

Mumbai Special Court issues non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya

Hathras: An injured being taken to the hospital after a stampede broke out at a religious gathering, in Hathras district, Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Stampede at a religious event in Hathras Uttar Pradesh claims 50 lives


6. The country has blessed us with our zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Today, India’s credibility has increased across the world...The sole aim of our every policy, every decision, every action has been ‘India first’

7. Those who dance with the Constitution on their head did not dare to implement it in Jammu and Kashmir, they insulted BR Ambedkar.

8. After abrogation of Article 370, stone pelting is over. People trust the Constitution, flag and democracy of India and voting in large numbers.

9. Congress and its ecosystem are trying to impress upon people that they have defeated us. It has become a parasitic party after 2014 and eats up the votes of its allies.

10. They (Congress) have tried to divide based on religion and even gave election tickets to those who had advocated division of the country.
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Parliament LIVE: The country has seen that our primary objective is 'nation first', says PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi and Araku coffee: A toast to tribal success in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE news: Delhi High Court directs CBI to file detailed reply on CM Kejriwal's arrest

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

LoP Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi, 'requests' a debate in LS on NEET

Modi, Narendra Modi

Despite spreading lies, they lost: PM Modi's dig at Opposition in Lok Sabha

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha Parliament BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon