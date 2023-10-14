close
CBI books 24 in passport 'scam', raids 50 locations in West Bengal, Gangtok

The searches are spread across Kolkata, Siliguri, Gangtok, and other locations, they said

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
The CBI is conducting searches at 50 locations in West Bengal and Gangtok having booked 24 persons including government officials and private individuals for allegedly issuing passports on the basis of forged documents, officials said Saturday.
The CBI has detained an official posted in Gangtok and also a middleman, they said.
The FIR names 24 individuals including 16 officials who were allegedly issuing passports on the basis of forged documents to ineligible persons, including non-residents, in return for bribes, they said.
The searches are spread across Kolkata, Siliguri, Gangtok, and other locations, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 11:28 AM IST

