CBI coordinates return of rape accused facing Interpol notice; 26 back

In an operation coordinated by the CBI, an accused wanted in a rape case in Karnataka and facing an Interpol "red" notice was brought back from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said on Friday.

Midhun V V Chandran was wanted by the Karnataka Police in a 2020 case of alleged rape, criminal intimidation and other offences registered at the Mahadevapura police station in Bengaluru, they added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) facilitated the issuance of the Interpol "red" notice on the request of the Karnataka Police against Chandran, who had escaped the country after the case was lodged, the officials said.

The notice was issued on January 20.

An Interpol "red" notice is a request to law-enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

"The red notice was circulated among all the Interpol member countries for location and arrest of the accused.... He (Chandran) was earlier geo-located in the UAE through follow-up by the CBI," a spokesperson of the federal agency said here.

The CBI said due to close coordination and follow-up with foreign law-enforcement agencies via Interpol channels, 26 criminals wanted by Indian agencies were returned from abroad in 2023.

"The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all law-enforcement agencies in the country for assistance via Interpol channels," the spokesperson said.