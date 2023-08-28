Confirmation

G20: DIAL sets up team of senior officials, working with govt agencies

A DIAL spokesperson said it has also formed a team of senior officials who will monitor G20 arrival and departure operations to ensure the best experience for the arriving delegates

G20

G20

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 6:09 PM IST
Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday said it is working with different government departments, including the home ministry, to provide necessary support for facilitation of guests coming for the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.
A DIAL spokesperson said it has also formed a team of senior officials who will monitor G20 arrival and departure operations to ensure the best experience for the arriving delegates.
Besides, it is working with different government departments like the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Delhi government to provide necessary support for guest facilitation.
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by the GMR Group.
According to the spokesperson, standees and cutouts have been positioned featuring information about the summit to provide valuable insights to passengers and measures have been taken to enhance the surrounding environment of the terminals, including installation of artistic designer fountains and sculptures, and decorative flowerpots along the adjacent roads.
On Saturday, DIAL said it has received requests from airlines for cancellation of 80 departing and as many arriving domestic flights during three days from September 8 in connection with the G20 Summit.

"So far, we have received requests for cancellation of approximately 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over three days, which is a mere 6 per cent of the normal domestic operations at Delhi Airport. The restrictions will not cause any impact on international flights.
"While we recognise that approximately 80 arrivals and 80 departures may be affected due to these cancellations, we are committed to working closely with airlines to minimise any inconvenience caused to passengers," it had said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit DIAL Delhi airport

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

