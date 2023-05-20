close

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader

The CBI filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash case connected to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
New Delhi: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler during the concluding programme of the party's Azadi Gaurav Yatra, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PTI Photo

1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
The CBI on Saturday filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash case connected to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, officials said.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court here, the CBI said Tytler "incited, instigated and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Azad Market" on November 1, 1984 that resulted in burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler, the officials said.

The court will consider the charges on June 2, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI Congress

First Published: May 20 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

