1984 anti-Sikh riots case: CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader

The CBI on Saturday filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash case connected to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, officials said.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court here, the CBI said Tytler "incited, instigated and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Azad Market" on November 1, 1984 that resulted in burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler, the officials said.

The court will consider the charges on June 2, they said.

Also Read CBI records Jagdish Tytler's voice sample in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case Tytler's presence at Bharat Jodo Yatra meeting shows Cong's true face: BJP 42 lost Parliament membership since 1988, maximum 19 in 14th Lok Sabha Nation saw Indira, Rajiv bleed for India: Sibal to PM for royal family dig Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi Road caves in during excavation in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi Death toll in West Bengal firecracker factory explosion rises to 11 Kerala HC grants bail to man accused of 2 rape attempts on consecutive days Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO PM Modi, Kishida discuss cooperation in green hydrogen, semiconductors