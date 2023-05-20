Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has property worth Rs 65.40 crore and no liability as of December 2022 while 14 of his ministers are crorepatis.

The CMO website, which was updated on Friday, showed that the valuation of the chief minister's property rose by Rs 43 lakh from Rs 64.97 crore in 2020-21.

All ministers in Odisha submit details of their assets on an official portal.

According to the website, Patnaik's movable property increased in 2021-2022 while immovable assets remained the same.

Patnaik owned movable property worth Rs 12.52 crore, which included bank accounts in New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Hinjilicut, and Bargarh, along with jewellery and a four-wheeler.

His immovable assets include a two-thirds share in Naveen Nivas', his residence near Bhubaneswar airport worth Rs 9,52,46,190 (approximately), and a 50 per cent share in the property at 3, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi worth Rs 43,36,18,000 (approximately).

Patnaik has fixed deposits worth Rs 1 crore in HDFC, RBI bonds of Rs 9 crore, and a deposit of Rs 1.50 crore in a post office.

The chief minister has deposits of Rs 70.11 lakh in a bank at Janpath, New Delhi, and Rs 20.87 lakh in the State Bank of India at Bhubaneswar.

The gold jewellery is valued at Rs 3.49 lakh and the old Ambassador car of the 1980 model at Rs 6,434.

Odisha's five-time chief minister has immovable property worth Rs 52.88 crore, all of which were inherited from parents Biju and Gyan Patnaik.

The other crorepati ministers are Ashok Chandra Panda, Priti Ranjan Ghadai, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Pramila Mallik, Niranjan Pujari, Usha Devi, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Rajendra Dhoilkia, Tukuni Sahu, Pradip Kumar Amat, PK Deb, Basanti Hembram, Rohit Pujari and Ashwini Patra.

Odisha's Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick has property worth Rs 42 lakh, which is the lowest in the list.