CBI raids Safdarjung Hospital in connection with corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at the Safdarjung Hospital here in connection with a corruption case, sources said.

According to information, the raids were conducted to nab a few middlemen and doctors involved in the corrupt practice.

"One doctor from neurosurgery department were on our radar. A few middlemen and he has been detained for questioning," the CBI sources said.

During the raid, the federal probe agency also recovered few increment documents.

The CBI is yet to officially comment on the development.

--IANS

