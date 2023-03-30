close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CBI raids Safdarjung Hospital in connection with corruption case

During the raid, the federal probe agency also recovered few increment documents

IANS New Delhi
Safdarjung Hospital

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at the Safdarjung Hospital here in connection with a corruption case, sources said.

According to information, the raids were conducted to nab a few middlemen and doctors involved in the corrupt practice.

"One doctor from neurosurgery department were on our radar. A few middlemen and he has been detained for questioning," the CBI sources said.

During the raid, the federal probe agency also recovered few increment documents.

The CBI is yet to officially comment on the development.

--IANS

Also Read

Mandaviya visits Safdarjung Hospital to review Covid-19 preparedness

Cold wave conditions prevail in Delhi, minimum temp recorded at 2.4 Deg C

FBI, CBI officials meet to discuss cooperation on technology-based crimes

SC issues notice to ED on Satyendar Jain's plea against Delhi HC order

Cold wave sweeps Delhi; minimum temperature plunges to 1.4 degrees Celsius

Our record on vaccine booster shots for Covid is pathetic: Virologist

Kuntal Ghosh accuses central agencies of 'forcing' him to name TMC leaders

Rahul no match for Narendra Modi, BJP will come back to power: Yediyurappa

348 held during Amritpal crackdown freed, Punjab govt tells Akal Takht

IPL beckons for debut in Northeast as Guwahati gears up for 2 matches

atk/ksk/

Topics : Safdarjung hospital | hospitals | CBI

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon