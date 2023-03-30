close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

348 held during Amritpal crackdown freed, Punjab govt tells Akal Takht

The Punjab government has informed the Akal Takht that 348 of the 360 people taken into preventive custody during a police crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh have now been freed

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Amritpal Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Punjab government has informed the Akal Takht that 348 of the 360 people taken into preventive custody during a police crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh have now been freed.

The Akal Takht Jathedar's personal secretary Jaspal Singh on Thursday said a message was received from the state government that the rest would also be released soon.

Earlier this week, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had given an ultimatum to the state government to release all Sikh youths held during the police crackdown against Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The Jathedar had also condemned the state government for invoking the National Security Act against a few people during the police crackdown.

A few days prior to the Jathedar's ultimatum, the Punjab Police had said that out of those detained, nearly 30 were hardcore criminals. The rest would be released after verification, a senior police official had said.

Meanwhile, police have stepped up security in and around Amritsar and Bathinda amid reports that Amritpal Singh may surrender after entering any of the two Sikh shrines the Golden Temple in Amritsar or the Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda.

Also Read

Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal

Fugitive Amritpal Singh's 'close aide and financer' arrested: Report

Just a few people funded by Pakistan: CM Bhagwant Mann on Ajnala clashes

Amritpal Singh and Waris Punjab De: Everything you need to know about them

Punjab Police doing its job, Amritpal to be nabbed soon: AAP's Saurabh

IPL beckons for debut in Northeast as Guwahati gears up for 2 matches

Karnataka BJP has not done injustice to Muslims, says Yediyurappa

BJP put democracy in dustbin: Goa AAP display posters targeting PM Modi

25 trapped as roof of well collapses at a temple in Indore; rescue ops on

Bihar discovers deposits of critical minerals, preps for auctioning rights

Vehicles are being checked at several places in other districts, including Hoshiarpur, in search of the head of 'Waris Punjab De'.

Amritpal, who has been on the run since March 18 when the police crackdown was launched, appeared in a video on Wednesday.

In the undated clip, he urged the Akal Takht to summon a "sarbat khalsa" a congregation of Sikhs to discuss issues concerning the community.

The Punjab Police on Tuesday night launched a massive search operation in a Hoshiarpur village and many adjoining areas following inputs that radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides could be in the area.

Topics : Punjab Government | Bhagwant Mann

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon