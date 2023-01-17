JUST IN
Punjab: Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur
Odisha makes PMAY list public; BJP threatens stir over those left out
Experts to discuss trade, value chains on concluding day of 'Think-20' meet
Cold wave conditions prevail in Delhi, minimum temp recorded at 2.4 Deg C
Fog engulfs North India, trains delayed by 1-8 hrs due to poor visibility
Nepal newly elected PM Prachanda to expand cabinet after one month
Top headlines: Windfall tax cuts, Reliance Capital auction, and more
LIVE: Lowest daily Covid cases, 89, recorded in India since March 2020
US expands premium processing of various visa and green card categories
TMS Ep348: PAN ID, space parks, IT stocks, basic structure doctrine
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Fog engulfs North India, trains delayed by 1-8 hrs due to poor visibility
icon-arrow-left
Experts to discuss trade, value chains on concluding day of 'Think-20' meet
Business Standard

Cold wave conditions prevail in Delhi, minimum temp recorded at 2.4 Deg C

At least 15 trains were delayed by one hour to eight hours due to foggy weather, a spokesperson of the Northern Railways said

Topics
cold wave | Delhi winter | winter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi winters, cold wave
A man warms himself with a bonfire on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Sachin Saini)

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Delhi with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city's base station, settling at 2.4 degrees Celsius.

It was a notch above Monday's minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021.

Foggy weather disrupted road and rail movement in some parts of the northern region.

At least 15 trains were delayed by one hour to eight hours due to foggy weather, a spokesperson of the Northern Railways said.

The Palam observatory, near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, recorded a visibility level of 500 metres.

According to the weather office, 'very dense fog' is when visibility is between zero and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', between 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and between 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.

Safdarjung had recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degree Celsius on January 1, 2021. It logged a minimum of 1.9 degrees Celsius on January 8 this year.

The all-time low of minus 0.6 degree Celsius was recorded on January 16, 1935.

The weather station at Lodhi Road, where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) headquarters is located, recorded a minimum temperature of two degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature settled at 2.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi, 2.2 degrees Celsius at the Ridge in central Delhi and 2.3 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur in west Delhi.

Delhi saw an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to IMD data.

It has also recorded over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, which is the highest since 2019.

The meteorological office on Monday said cold wave conditions will abate from January 19 under the influence of two western disturbances which are likely to affect the region in quick succession.

When a western disturbance -- a weather system characterised by warm moist winds from the Middle East -- approaches a region, the wind direction changes.

The chilly northwesterly winds from the mountains stop blowing, leading to an increase in temperatures.

In the plains, a cold wave is declared if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius or when it is 10 degrees Celsius and 4.5 notches below normal.

A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal limits is by more than 6.4 notches.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on cold wave

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 10:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU