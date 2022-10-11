JUST IN
Technology and talent two pillars of India's development journey: PM Modi
Hardeep Puri flags Offshore Bid Round; promises transparency to investors
Being in Jamkandorana is always special, says PM Modi during Gujarat rally
West Bengal CID quizzes BJP MLA in AIIMS-Kalyani recruitment irregularities
Centre recommends elevation of two judges as CJs of Karnataka and J-K HC
SC upholds HC verdict to set aside re-appointment of Calcutta University VC
Delhi's new excise policy likely to be delayed as committee seeks more time
PM Modi pays tributes to JP Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh on birth anniversaries
Amit Shah to visit Bihar on Jayaprakash Narayan's 120th birth anniversary
PM Modi extends wishes to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on 80th birthday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Can't abandon Bhopal gas tragedy victims: Govt to SC on compensation plea
Amit Shah unveils 15ft high statue of Jayaprakash Narayan in Sitab Diara
Business Standard

SC issues notice to ED on Satyendar Jain's plea against Delhi HC order

The Supreme Court sought response from the ED on a plea filed by Delhi minister Satyendar Jain challenging the Delhi High Court verdict dismissing his petition against a lower court order

Topics
Supreme Court | Satyendra Jain | money laundering case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Satyendar Jain | Photo: ANI
Satyendar Jain | Photo: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea filed by Delhi minister Satyendar Jain challenging the Delhi High Court verdict dismissing his petition against a lower court order to transfer the money laundering case to another court.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari issued notice to the ED and posted the case for hearing on October 31.

On October 1, the high court had dismissed Jain's plea, saying all facts were duly considered by the Principal District and Sessions Judge while transferring the case, which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and it cannot be held that the decision suffered from any illegality or needed interference.

Jain, who is under arrest in the case, had moved the high court challenging the September 23 order of Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta transferring the money laundering case to another judge over alleged bias.

The district judge's order was passed on an application for transfer moved by the anti-money laundering agency.

The agency, in its transfer application before the district judge, had argued that while there was no complaint against the judge hearing the matter, it was "a case of probable bias" in favour of the Delhi minister and there was an apprehension that it might not get an independent and impartial hearing.

The AAP leader had argued before the high court that the ED cannot be allowed to "brow beat" a judge and seek transfer of the money laundering case citing "bias" without any basis.

The ED had arrested Jain and two others in the money laundering case based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him. He has denied the allegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 13:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.