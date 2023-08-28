Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

Celebration of Onam by all gives message of social harmony: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens on the eve of Onam and said the celebration of the festival by all irrespective of their religious and caste identities

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens on the eve of Onam and said the celebration of the festival by all irrespective of their religious and caste identities gives a message of social harmony.
The festival marks the beginning of the harvest season and is a unique example of Kerala's rich cultural heritage, the president said in a message.
"This festival is also an occasion to express gratitude towards nature. Celebration of this festival by all irrespective of their religious and caste identities also gives a message of social harmony," Murmu said.
She extended best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala and hoped that "this joyous festival inspires us to contribute to the progress of our nation and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood among fellow citizens.

Also Read

Onam 2023: History, significance, celebration, and important dates

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Kerala govt to give free Onam kits to poor families, welfare institutions

Let's spread love, harmony by adopting values of Christ: President Murmu

Key RSS meet begins; to focus on social harmony, developing self-reliance

At least 6.5% Covid-19 patients died post discharge, shows ICMR data

Retailers' body asks Delhi govt to reconsider total shutdown for G20 summit

Governance under PM Modi is about service, good admin, welfare of poor: MoS

CBI court awards jail terms to 52, acquits 35 in fodder scam case

Telangana elections: Shah instructs party workers to counter BRS, Congress

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Onam Kerala

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon