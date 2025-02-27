Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Central Assam hit by 5.0 magnitude earthquake; no casualty reported

Central Assam hit by 5.0 magnitude earthquake; no casualty reported

The exact location of the epicentre of the earthquake is around 52 km east from Guwahati in central Assam

Earthquake

The tremor forced people to scamper out of their homes to open areas (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

An earthquake of 5 magnitude jolted the central part of Assam on Thursday morning, an official bulletin said.

There is no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property, officials said.

A National Center for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 2:25 am in Morigaon district on the southern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 16 km.

The exact location of the epicentre of the earthquake is around 52 km east from Guwahati in central Assam.

People in the neighbouring Kamrup Metropolitan, Nagaon, East Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar and Goalpara districts also felt the jolt.

 

Darrang, Tamulpur, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Biswanath, Udalguri, Nalbari, Bajali, Barpeta, Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Lakhimpur on the northern bank of Brahmaputra too felt the tremor.

The earthquake could be felt in some areas of central-western Arunachal Pradesh, entire Meghalaya, and several areas of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal.

Central-eastern Bhutan, parts of China and Bangladesh were also shaken, the report showed.

The tremor forced people to scamper out of their homes to open areas.

The Northeastern region falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequently hit the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Earthquake earthquakes Assam Northeast India

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

