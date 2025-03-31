Monday, March 31, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre appoints IFS officer Nidhi Tewari as PM Modi's private secretary

She has been serving as a Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) since November 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

The government on Saturday issued a memorandum announcing the appointment of Nidhi Tewari, a 2014-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, as Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 
 
Tewari has been serving as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) since November 2022. Earlier she was Under Secretary at Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
 
According to the memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on March 29, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved her appointment with immediate effect.
 

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

